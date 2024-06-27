SAP SE informações sobre ações

SAP SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SAP.DEX.

What is the current performance of SAP.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 187.44 EUR. The market has seen 1.42 EUR change in the price of a SAP.DEX share, representing 0.7634% change from the previous close of 186.02 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 SAP.DEX stock opened at 185.50 EUR, reached a high of 187.86 EUR, and a low of 185.48 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 187.44 EUR, while the closing price is 187.44 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1478536, indicating the level of market activity.



SAP SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 187.86 EUR and a low of 185.48 EUR.

What is the live share price of SAP SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SAP SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SAP SE is currently worth 187.44 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

