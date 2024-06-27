SANOFI informações sobre ações

SANOFI is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SAN.PAR.

What is the current performance of SAN.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 89.86 EUR. The market has seen -0.93 EUR change in the price of a SAN.PAR share, representing -1.0243% change from the previous close of 90.79 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 SAN.PAR stock opened at 89.75 EUR, reached a high of 90.46 EUR, and a low of 89.64 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 89.86 EUR, while the closing price is 89.86 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1522407, indicating the level of market activity.



SANOFI during the last trading day has seen a high of 90.46 EUR and a low of 89.64 EUR.

What is the live share price of SANOFI? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SANOFI, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SANOFI is currently worth 89.86 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.