RWE AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RWE.FRK.

What is the current performance of RWE.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 32.50 EUR. The market has seen -0.75 EUR change in the price of a RWE.FRK share, representing -2.2556% change from the previous close of 33.25 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 RWE.FRK stock opened at 33.25 EUR, reached a high of 33.30 EUR, and a low of 32.34 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 32.50 EUR, while the closing price is 32.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4339, indicating the level of market activity.



RWE AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 33.30 EUR and a low of 32.34 EUR.

What is the live share price of RWE AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of RWE AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of RWE AG is currently worth 32.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

