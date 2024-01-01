VILMORIN & CIE informações sobre ações

VILMORIN & CIE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RIN.PAR.

What is the current performance of RIN.PAR stock? As of 01-08-2023, the stock price stands at 63.70 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a RIN.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 63.70 EUR.



On 01-08-2023 RIN.PAR stock opened at 63 EUR, reached a high of 63.80 EUR, and a low of 62.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 63.70 EUR, while the closing price is 63.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



VILMORIN & CIE during the last trading day has seen a high of 63.80 EUR and a low of 62.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of VILMORIN & CIE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VILMORIN & CIE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VILMORIN & CIE is currently worth 63.70 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

