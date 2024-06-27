PERNOD RICARD informações sobre ações

PERNOD RICARD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RI.PAR.

What is the current performance of RI.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 128.50 EUR. The market has seen -2.85 EUR change in the price of a RI.PAR share, representing -2.1698% change from the previous close of 131.35 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 RI.PAR stock opened at 131.10 EUR, reached a high of 131.65 EUR, and a low of 128.35 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 128.50 EUR, while the closing price is 128.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 384574, indicating the level of market activity.



PERNOD RICARD during the last trading day has seen a high of 131.65 EUR and a low of 128.35 EUR.

What is the live share price of PERNOD RICARD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PERNOD RICARD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PERNOD RICARD is currently worth 128.50 EUR.



