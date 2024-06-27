Redcare Pharmacy NV informações sobre ações

Redcare Pharmacy NV is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RDC.DEX.

What is the current performance of RDC.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 116.30 EUR. The market has seen -2.20 EUR change in the price of a RDC.DEX share, representing -1.8565% change from the previous close of 118.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 RDC.DEX stock opened at 119.20 EUR, reached a high of 120.30 EUR, and a low of 114.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 116.30 EUR, while the closing price is 116.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 61817, indicating the level of market activity.



Redcare Pharmacy NV during the last trading day has seen a high of 120.30 EUR and a low of 114.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of Redcare Pharmacy NV? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Redcare Pharmacy NV, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Redcare Pharmacy NV is currently worth 116.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

