RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft informações sobre ações

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under RAA.DEX.

What is the current performance of RAA.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 830.50 EUR. The market has seen -4 EUR change in the price of a RAA.DEX share, representing -0.4793% change from the previous close of 834.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 RAA.DEX stock opened at 828.50 EUR, reached a high of 843 EUR, and a low of 828.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 830.50 EUR, while the closing price is 830.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8094, indicating the level of market activity.



RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 843 EUR and a low of 828.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 830.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.