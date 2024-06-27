PUBLICIS GROUPE SA informações sobre ações

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PUB.PAR.

What is the current performance of PUB.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 101.10 EUR. The market has seen -1.50 EUR change in the price of a PUB.PAR share, representing -1.4620% change from the previous close of 102.60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 PUB.PAR stock opened at 102.75 EUR, reached a high of 103.05 EUR, and a low of 100.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 101.10 EUR, while the closing price is 101.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 412220, indicating the level of market activity.



PUBLICIS GROUPE SA during the last trading day has seen a high of 103.05 EUR and a low of 100.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of PUBLICIS GROUPE SA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PUBLICIS GROUPE SA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PUBLICIS GROUPE SA is currently worth 101.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.