PEUGEOT INVEST informações sobre ações

PEUGEOT INVEST is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under PEUG.PAR.

What is the current performance of PEUG.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 91 EUR. The market has seen -0.90 EUR change in the price of a PEUG.PAR share, representing -0.9793% change from the previous close of 91.90 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 PEUG.PAR stock opened at 91.50 EUR, reached a high of 91.60 EUR, and a low of 90.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 91 EUR, while the closing price is 91 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5099, indicating the level of market activity.



PEUGEOT INVEST during the last trading day has seen a high of 91.60 EUR and a low of 90.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of PEUGEOT INVEST? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of PEUGEOT INVEST, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of PEUGEOT INVEST is currently worth 91 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.