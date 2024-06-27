SFC Energy AG informações sobre ações

SFC Energy AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under F3C.FRK.

What is the current performance of F3C.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 20 EUR. The market has seen -0.30 EUR change in the price of a F3C.FRK share, representing -1.4778% change from the previous close of 20.30 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 F3C.FRK stock opened at 20.15 EUR, reached a high of 20.15 EUR, and a low of 20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 20 EUR, while the closing price is 20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 43, indicating the level of market activity.



SFC Energy AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 20.15 EUR and a low of 20 EUR.

What is the live share price of SFC Energy AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SFC Energy AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SFC Energy AG is currently worth 20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.