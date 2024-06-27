Siemens Energy AG informações sobre ações

Siemens Energy AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ENR.FRK.

What is the current performance of ENR.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 24.69 EUR. The market has seen 0.18 EUR change in the price of a ENR.FRK share, representing 0.7344% change from the previous close of 24.51 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ENR.FRK stock opened at 24.42 EUR, reached a high of 24.70 EUR, and a low of 24.08 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 24.69 EUR, while the closing price is 24.69 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 10430, indicating the level of market activity.



Siemens Energy AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 24.70 EUR and a low of 24.08 EUR.

What is the live share price of Siemens Energy AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Siemens Energy AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Siemens Energy AG is currently worth 24.69 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

