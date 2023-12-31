Lista de ações
Encontre ações e fundos cotados em algumas das maiores bolsas de valores internacionais, como a Nasdaq, a bolsa de valores de Nova York (NYSE) ou a bolsa de valores de Londres (LSE) entre outras.
l
AEye Inc - Class A
AEye Inc - Warrants (16/08/2026)
Alliant Energy Corp
ALTAMIR
Atyr Pharma Inc
Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola
Centrus Energy Corp - Class A
Cheniere Energy Inc
Comstock Inc
CS Disco Inc
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Dorian LPG Ltd
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
FONCIERE 7 INVEST
Gladstone Land Corp
Gladstone Land Corp
Gladstone Land Corp
Gladstone Land Corp
Grand Canyon Education Inc
Innovative Eyewear Inc
Innovative Eyewear Inc - Warrants(31/12/2023)
Interlink Electronics
Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A
Intuitive Machines Inc - Warrants (13/02/2028)
KLEPIERRE
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp - Class A
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/3 War)
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp - Warrants (08/03/2026)
L3Harris Technologies Inc
La Rosa Holdings Corp
La-Z-Boy Inc
Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings WhenIssued
LACROIX GROUP
Ladder Capital Corp - Class A
Laird Superfood Inc
Lake Shore Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp Inc
Lakeland Financial Corp
Lakeland Industries Inc
Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp
Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp
Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp - Units (1 Ord 1/2 War & 1 Right)
Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp - Warrants (18/11/2026)
Lam Research Corp
Lamar Advertising Co - Class A
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
LAMF Global Ventures Corp I - Class A
LAMF Global Ventures Corp I - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)
LAMF Global Ventures Corp I - Warrants (05/11/2026)
Lancaster Colony Corp
Como economizar dinheiro ao vender ou comprar ações internacionais
- 1
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms
When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
- 2
Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right
When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.
- 3
Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals
Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account
With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.