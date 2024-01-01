Lista de ações

Encontre ações e fundos cotados em algumas das maiores bolsas de valores internacionais, como a Nasdaq, a bolsa de valores de Nova York (NYSE) ou a bolsa de valores de Londres (LSE) entre outras.

    • j
    JFU

    9F Inc

    JG

    Aurora Mobile Ltd

    JETD

    Bank of Montreal

    JETU

    Bank of Montreal

    JAY.LON

    BLUEJAY MINING PLC

    JVA

    Coffee Holding Co Inc

    JOB

    GEE Group Inc

    JPM-P-M

    J P Morgan Chase & Co Depositary Shares Series M

    JL

    J-Long Group Ltd

    JBHT

    J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc

    JILL

    J.Jill Inc

    JMT.LIS

    J.MARTINS,SGPS

    JJSF

    J&J Snack Foods Corp

    JBL

    Jabil Inc

    JCICU

    Jack Creek Investment Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War)

    JKHY

    Jack Henry & Associates Inc

    JACK

    Jack In The Box Inc

    JXN-P-A

    Jackson Financial Inc

    JXN

    Jackson Financial Inc - Class A

    J

    Jacobs Solutions Inc

    JBOG.PAR

    JACQUES BOGART

    JCQ.PAR

    JACQUET METALS

    JAGX

    Jaguar Health Inc

    JAKK

    Jakks Pacific Inc

    JHD.LON

    JAMES HALSTEAD PLC

    JHX

    James Hardie Industries plc

    JRVR

    James River Group Holdings Ltd

    JAMF

    Jamf Holding Corp

    JAN.LON

    JANGADA MINES PLC

    JAN

    JanOne Inc

    JNVR

    Janover Inc

    JHG

    Janus Henderson Group plc

    JBI

    Janus International Group Inc - Class A

    JANX

    Janux Therapeutics Inc

    JSPR

    Jasper Therapeutics Inc

    JSPRW

    Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Warrants (24/09/2026)

    JUGG

    Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp - Class A

    JUGGU

    Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/4 War)

    JUGGW

    Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp - Warrants (17/06/2026)

    JWSM

    Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation - Class A

    JWSM-U

    Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/4 War)

    JWSM-WS

    Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation - Warrants (30/01/2026)

    JYD

    Jayud Global Logistics Ltd - Class A

    JWNG.LON

    JAYWING PLC

    JAZZ

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

    JBGS

    JBG SMITH Properties

    JD.LON

    JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

    JD

    JD.com Inc

    JDEP.AMS

    JDE PEET'S

    JCSE

    JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd

    JEF

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc

    JFBR

    Jeffs Brands Ltd

