Lista de ações

Encontre ações e fundos cotados em algumas das maiores bolsas de valores internacionais, como a Nasdaq, a bolsa de valores de Nova York (NYSE) ou a bolsa de valores de Londres (LSE) entre outras.

    • f
    FLWS

    1-800 Flowers.com Inc - Class A

    FDMT

    4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc

    FOUR.LON

    4IMPRINT GROUP PLC

    FEAM

    5E Advanced Materials Inc

    FOLD

    Amicus Therapeutics Inc

    FINS

    Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

    FUV

    Arcimoto Inc

    FLYD

    Bank of Montreal

    FLYU

    Bank of Montreal

    FNGS

    Bank of Montreal

    FUFU

    BitFuFu Inc - Class A

    FUFUW

    BitFuFu Inc - Warrants (01/03/2029)

    FUN

    Cedar Fair L.P.

    FIX

    Comfort Systems USA Inc

    FCRX

    Crescent Capital BDC Inc

    FANG

    Diamondback Energy Inc

    FGR.PAR

    EIFFAGE

    FISK

    Empire State Realty OP LP

    FEDL

    ETRACS 2x Leveraged IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN

    FNB

    F.N.B. Corp

    FCIT.LON

    F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

    FG

    F&G Annuities & Life Inc

    FGN

    F&G Annuities & Life Inc

    FG-W

    F&G Annuities & Life Inc WhenIssued

    FFIV

    F5 Inc

    FAA.FRK

    Fabasoft AG

    FAA.DEX

    Fabasoft AG

    FN

    Fabrinet

    FDS

    Factset Research Systems Inc

    FAGR.BRU

    FAGRON

    FICO

    Fair Isaac Corp

    FAIR.LON

    FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED

    FOG.LON

    FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

    FBYD

    Falcon`s Beyond Global Inc - Class A

    FBYDW

    Falcon`s Beyond Global Inc - Warrants (16/03/2026)

    FANH

    Fanhua Inc

    FFIE

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - Class A

    FFIEW

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - Warrants (21/07/2026)

    FARM

    Farmer Bros. Company

    FMAO

    Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc

    FMNB

    Farmers National Banc Corp

    FPI

    Farmland Partners Inc

    FAMI

    Farmmi Inc

    FARO

    Faro Technologies Inc

    FARN.LON

    FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY

    FAST

    Fastenal Company

    FSLY

    Fastly Inc - Class A

    FAST.AMS

    FASTNED

    FATBP

    FAT Brands Inc

    FAT

    FAT Brands Inc - Class A

    FATBB

    FAT Brands Inc - Class B

    FATBW

    FAT Brands Inc - Warrants (16/07/2025)

