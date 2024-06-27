SMTPC informações sobre ações

SMTPC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALTPC.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALTPC.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 28.30 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a ALTPC.PAR share, representing 0.3546% change from the previous close of 28.20 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALTPC.PAR stock opened at 28.20 EUR, reached a high of 28.40 EUR, and a low of 27.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 28.30 EUR, while the closing price is 28.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 936, indicating the level of market activity.



SMTPC during the last trading day has seen a high of 28.40 EUR and a low of 27.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of SMTPC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SMTPC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SMTPC is currently worth 28.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.