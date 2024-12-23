You're on the Philippines website.

Skip to main content

Planning to send money to Philippines?

We’re working hard to allow customers to send IDR to Philippines from Indonesia - but we’re not quite there yet.

Sign up to our wishlist below and get notified when we launch IDR transfers.

Sign up to the waiting list

Sign up to be the first to know

Wise works nearly everywhere

  • British pound
    Swift/BIC, IBAN, Sort code, and Account number
  • Euro
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • United States dollar
    Routing number, Swift/BIC, Account number, and Account type
  • United Arab Emirates dirham
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Australian dollar
    BSB code and Account number
  • Bulgarian lev
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Canadian dollar
    Swift/BIC, Account number, and Institution number
  • Swiss franc
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Chinese yuan
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Czech koruna
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Danish krone
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Hong Kong dollar
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Hungarian forint
    Swift/BIC, IBAN, and Account number
  • Israeli shekel
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Japanese yen
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Norwegian krone
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • New Zealand dollar
    Swift/BIC and Account number
  • Polish złoty
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Swedish krona
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Singapore dollar
    Bank name, Bank code, and Account number
  • Turkish lira
    IBAN
  • Ugandan shilling
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • South African rand
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • United Arab Emirates dirham
  • Australian dollar
  • Bangladeshi taka
  • Bulgarian lev
  • Canadian dollar
  • Swiss franc
  • Chilean peso
  • Chinese yuan
  • Costa Rican colón
  • Czech koruna
  • Danish krone
  • Egyptian pound
  • Euro
  • British pound
  • Georgian lari
  • Hong Kong dollar
  • Hungarian forint
  • Indonesian rupiah
  • Israeli shekel
  • Indian rupee
  • Japanese yen
  • Kenyan shilling
  • South Korean won
  • Sri Lankan rupee
  • Moroccan dirham
  • Mexican peso
  • Malaysian ringgit
  • Nigerian naira
  • Norwegian krone
  • Nepalese rupee
  • New Zealand dollar
  • Philippine peso
  • Pakistani rupee
  • Polish złoty
  • Romanian leu
  • Swedish krona
  • Singapore dollar
  • Thai baht
  • Turkish lira
  • Tanzanian shilling
  • Ukrainian hryvnia
  • Ugandan shilling
  • United States dollar
  • Uruguayan peso
  • Vietnamese dong
  • West African CFA franc
  • South African rand