You're on the Philippines website.

Skip to main content

Send money to Philippines from Austria

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers to Philippines from Austria.

Send money from Philippines to Austria instead.
Over 12.8 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
 Rate guaranteed (98h)

  • Bank transfer fee

    0 EUR

  • Our fee

    72.89 EUR

Total included fees (0.73%)

72.89 EUR

  • You could save up to 378.99 EUR

Should arrive by Friday, December 27

Save when you send money to Philippines from Austria

The cost of your transfer comes from the fee and the exchange rate. Many high street banks offer “no fee”, while hiding a markup in the exchange rate, making you pay more.

At Wise, we’ll never do that. We only use the mid-market exchange rate, and show our fees upfront. This table compares the fees you’d really pay when sending money with the most popular banks and providers, or with us.

How do we select providers and collect this data?
Sending 1,000 EUR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)
Western Union
60,564.53 PHP
Transfer fee
2.90 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
60.7407
Exchange rate markup
2.74 EUR
Cost of transfer
5.64 EUR
Wise
60,401.49 PHP- 163.04 PHP
Transfer fee
8.50 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
60.9193
Exchange rate markup
0 EUR
Cost of transfer
8.31 EUR
BNP Paribas
59,591.42 PHP- 973.11 PHP
Transfer fee
15 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
60.4989
Exchange rate markup
6.71 EUR
Cost of transfer
21.71 EUR
PayPal
57,841.60 PHP- 2,722.93 PHP
Transfer fee
5.99 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
58.1902
Exchange rate markup
44.62 EUR
Cost of transfer
50.61 EUR
Show more providers
globe

How to send money to Philippines from Austria in 3 easy steps

Start your transfer.

Enter amount to send in EUR.

Pay in EUR with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

Get the best rate out there.

Choose recipient in Philippines.

Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

Money is locally delivered.

Send EUR, receive PHP.

The recipient gets money in PHP directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Philippines from Austria

1

Register for free.

Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

2

Choose an amount to send.

Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

3

Add recipient’s bank details.

Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

4

Verify your identity.

For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

5

Pay for your transfer.

Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.

6

That’s it.

We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

How much does it cost to transfer money to Philippines from Austria?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in EUR to Philippines from Austria, you pay a small, flat fee of 1.36 EUR + 0.72% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fees for our low cost transfers
Fixed fee
1.36 EUR
Variable feeup to 24,099.80 EUR/month
0.72%
Variable feemore than 24,099.80 EUR/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer to Philippines from Austria take?

A money transfer from Austria (EUR) to Philippines (PHP) should arrive by Friday, December 27. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

EUR
PHP

Should arrive

by Friday, December 27

Best ways to send money to Philippines from Austria

Protecting you and your money

Safeguarded with leading banks

We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it’s separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

Extra-secure transactions

We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

Data protection

We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

Dedicated anti-fraud team

We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Send money to Philippines from Austria with the Wise app

Looking for an app to send money to Philippines from Austria? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Learn more about the Wise app

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play Store

Wise works nearly everywhere

  • British pound
    Swift/BIC, IBAN, Sort code, and Account number
  • Euro
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • United States dollar
    Routing number, Swift/BIC, Account number, and Account type
  • United Arab Emirates dirham
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Australian dollar
    BSB code and Account number
  • Bulgarian lev
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Canadian dollar
    Swift/BIC, Account number, and Institution number
  • Swiss franc
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Chinese yuan
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Czech koruna
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Danish krone
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Hong Kong dollar
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Hungarian forint
    Swift/BIC, IBAN, and Account number
  • Israeli shekel
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Japanese yen
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Norwegian krone
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • New Zealand dollar
    Swift/BIC and Account number
  • Polish złoty
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Swedish krona
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • Singapore dollar
    Bank name, Bank code, and Account number
  • Turkish lira
    IBAN
  • Ugandan shilling
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • South African rand
    Swift/BIC and IBAN
  • United Arab Emirates dirham
  • Australian dollar
  • Bangladeshi taka
  • Bulgarian lev
  • Canadian dollar
  • Swiss franc
  • Chilean peso
  • Chinese yuan
  • Costa Rican colón
  • Czech koruna
  • Danish krone
  • Egyptian pound
  • Euro
  • British pound
  • Georgian lari
  • Hong Kong dollar
  • Hungarian forint
  • Indonesian rupiah
  • Israeli shekel
  • Indian rupee
  • Japanese yen
  • Kenyan shilling
  • South Korean won
  • Sri Lankan rupee
  • Moroccan dirham
  • Mexican peso
  • Malaysian ringgit
  • Nigerian naira
  • Norwegian krone
  • Nepalese rupee
  • New Zealand dollar
  • Philippine peso
  • Pakistani rupee
  • Polish złoty
  • Romanian leu
  • Swedish krona
  • Singapore dollar
  • Thai baht
  • Turkish lira
  • Tanzanian shilling
  • Ukrainian hryvnia
  • Ugandan shilling
  • United States dollar
  • Uruguayan peso
  • Vietnamese dong
  • West African CFA franc
  • South African rand

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Transfer rate are genuine and speed of the transfer is very good.

Sudharsan Srinivasan

Easy and faster than what I was expecting

Fc

simple the best

Johan Allaert
Reviews from:

Let's answer some of your questions