List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

    WMS

    Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

    WWACU

    Aeries Technology Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    WNNR

    Andretti Acquisition Corp - Class A

    WNNR-U

    Andretti Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    WNNR-WS

    Andretti Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)

    WHD

    Cactus Inc - Class A

    WISH

    ContextLogic Inc - Class A

    WAVE

    Eco Wave Power Global AB

    WIRE

    Encore Wire Corp

    WATT

    Energous Corp

    WTRG

    Essential Utilities Inc

    WILC

    G. Willi-Food International Ltd

    WGS

    GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A

    WGSWW

    GeneDx Holdings Corp - Warrants (22/07/2026)

    WEL

    Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp - Class A

    WEL-U

    Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    WEL-WS

    Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)

    WLY

    John Wiley & Sons Inc - Class A

    WLYB

    John Wiley & Sons Inc - Class B

    WINK.LON

    M WINKWORTH PLC

    WNW

    Meiwu Technology Company Ltd

    WINE.LON

    NAKED WINES PLC

    WOOF

    Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - Class A

    WORX

    SCWorx Corp

    WTTR

    Select Water Solutions Inc - Class A

    WAF.FRK

    Siltronic AG

    WAF.DEX

    Siltronic AG

    WULF

    TeraWulf Inc

    WUCT

    UBS AG

    WTO

    UTime Ltd

    WTI

    W & T Offshore Inc

    WPC

    W. P. Carey Inc

    WPC-W

    W. P. Carey Inc WhenIssued

    WRB

    W.R. Berkley Corp

    WRB-P-E

    W.R. Berkley Corp

    WRB-P-F

    W.R. Berkley Corp

    WRB-P-G

    W.R. Berkley Corp

    WRB-P-H

    W.R. Berkley Corp

    WNC

    Wabash National Corp

    WCH.FRK

    Wacker Chemie AG

    WCH.DEX

    Wacker Chemie AG

    WAC.FRK

    Wacker Neuson SE

    WAC.DEX

    Wacker Neuson SE

    WAFD

    WaFd Inc

    WAFDP

    WaFd Inc

    WAGA.PAR

    WAGA ENERGY

    WAFU

    Wah Fu Education Group Ltd

    WALD

    Waldencast plc - Class A

    WALDW

    Waldencast plc - Warrants (27/07/2027)

    WBA

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

    WD

    Walker & Dunlop Inc

    WCW.LON

    WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

