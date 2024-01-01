List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

    • r
    RKDA

    Arcadia Biosciences Inc

    RCUS

    Arcus Biosciences Inc

    RAMMU

    Aries I Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War)

    ROOF.LON

    ATRATO ONSITE ENERGY PLC

    RERE

    ATRenew Inc

    RNA

    Avidity Biosciences Inc

    RCEL

    AVITA Medical Inc

    RILY

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYG

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYK

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYL

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYM

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYN

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYO

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYP

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYT

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RILYZ

    B. Riley Financial Inc

    RTC

    Baijiayun Group Ltd - Class A

    RENE

    Cartesian Growth Corp II - Class A

    RENEU

    Cartesian Growth Corp II - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/3 War)

    RENEW

    Cartesian Growth Corp II - Warrants(12/07/2028)

    RNAC

    Cartesian Therapeutics Inc

    REFI

    Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc

    RLTY

    Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund

    RE.PAR

    COLAS

    ROAD

    Construction Partners Inc - Class A

    RDY

    Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Ltd

    RAYA

    Erayak Power Solution Group Inc - Class A

    RF.PAR

    EURAZEO

    RACE

    Ferrari N.V.

    RAIL

    FreightCar America Inc

    ROCK

    Gibraltar Industries Inc

    RMS.PAR

    HERMES INTL

    RAMP

    LiveRamp Holdings Inc

    RNERU

    Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp - Unit (1 Ordinary share & 1 Wrt)

    RI.PAR

    PERNOD RICARD

    RXDX

    Prometheus Biosciences Inc

    RSL2.FRK

    R. Stahl AG NA O.N.

    RSL2.DEX

    R. Stahl AG NA O.N.

    RE-B.LON

    R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

    RCM

    R1 RCM Inc

    RXT

    Rackspace Technology Inc

    RDCM

    Radcom

    RDN

    Radian Group Inc

    RLGT

    Radiant Logistics Inc

    RDNT

    Radnet Inc

    RDWR

    Radware

    RFL

    Rafael Holdings Inc - Class B

    RVSN

    Rail Vision Ltd

    RVSNW

    Rail Vision Ltd - Warrants (27/03/2027)

    RBW.LON

    RAINBOW RARE EARTHS LIMITED

    RLYB

    Rallybio Corp

