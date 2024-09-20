HAMMERSON PLC stock information

HAMMERSON PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HMSO.LON.

What is the current performance of HMSO.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.3124 GBP. The market has seen 0.005 GBP change in the price of a HMSO.LON share, representing 1.6265% change from the previous close of 0.3074 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 HMSO.LON stock opened at 0.307 GBP, reached a high of 0.314868 GBP, and a low of 0.307 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.3124 GBP, while the closing price is 0.3124 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 65411697, indicating the level of market activity.



HAMMERSON PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.314868 GBP and a low of 0.307 GBP.

What is the live share price of HAMMERSON PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HAMMERSON PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HAMMERSON PLC is currently worth 0.3124 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

