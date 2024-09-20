HAYS PLC stock information

HAYS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HAS.LON.

What is the current performance of HAS.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.938 GBP. The market has seen -0.027999999999999997 GBP change in the price of a HAS.LON share, representing -2.8986% change from the previous close of 0.966 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 HAS.LON stock opened at 0.9405 GBP, reached a high of 0.96345 GBP, and a low of 0.938 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.938 GBP, while the closing price is 0.938 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5643461, indicating the level of market activity.



HAYS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.96345 GBP and a low of 0.938 GBP.

What is the live share price of HAYS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HAYS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HAYS PLC is currently worth 0.938 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

