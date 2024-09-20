GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC stock information

GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GV1A.LON.

What is the current performance of GV1A.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.050499999999999996 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GV1A.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.050499999999999996 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GV1A.LON stock opened at 0.050499999999999996 GBP, reached a high of 0.050499999999999996 GBP, and a low of 0.001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.050499999999999996 GBP, while the closing price is 0.050499999999999996 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.050499999999999996 GBP and a low of 0.001 GBP.

What is the live share price of GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC is currently worth 0.050499999999999996 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

