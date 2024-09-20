GREATLAND GOLD PLC stock information

GREATLAND GOLD PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GGP.LON.

What is the current performance of GGP.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.06509999999999999 GBP. The market has seen 0.0029 GBP change in the price of a GGP.LON share, representing 4.6624% change from the previous close of 0.0622 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GGP.LON stock opened at 0.06175 GBP, reached a high of 0.06509999999999999 GBP, and a low of 0.06171 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.06509999999999999 GBP, while the closing price is 0.06509999999999999 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 71076972, indicating the level of market activity.



GREATLAND GOLD PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.06509999999999999 GBP and a low of 0.06171 GBP.

What is the live share price of GREATLAND GOLD PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GREATLAND GOLD PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GREATLAND GOLD PLC is currently worth 0.06509999999999999 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.