Bilfinger SE stock information

Bilfinger SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GBF.FRK.

What is the current performance of GBF.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 49.10 EUR. The market has seen -0.75 EUR change in the price of a GBF.FRK share, representing -1.5045% change from the previous close of 49.85 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 GBF.FRK stock opened at 49.10 EUR, reached a high of 49.10 EUR, and a low of 49.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 49.10 EUR, while the closing price is 49.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 20, indicating the level of market activity.



Bilfinger SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 49.10 EUR and a low of 49.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of Bilfinger SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Bilfinger SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Bilfinger SE is currently worth 49.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.