GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION stock information

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GAL.LON.

What is the current performance of GAL.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.055 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GAL.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.055 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GAL.LON stock opened at 0.055 GBP, reached a high of 0.057999999999999996 GBP, and a low of 0.055 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.055 GBP, while the closing price is 0.055 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 20083, indicating the level of market activity.



GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.057999999999999996 GBP and a low of 0.055 GBP.

What is the live share price of GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION is currently worth 0.055 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

