FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC stock information

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FLTR.LON.

What is the current performance of FLTR.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 171.50 GBP. The market has seen -2.25 GBP change in the price of a FLTR.LON share, representing -1.2950% change from the previous close of 173.75 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 FLTR.LON stock opened at 170.60 GBP, reached a high of 172.65 GBP, and a low of 170.45 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 171.50 GBP, while the closing price is 171.50 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1092944, indicating the level of market activity.



FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 172.65 GBP and a low of 170.45 GBP.

What is the live share price of FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC is currently worth 171.50 GBP.



