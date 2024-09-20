FERGUSON PLC stock information

FERGUSON PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FERG.LON.

What is the current performance of FERG.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 151.20 GBP. The market has seen -5.1 GBP change in the price of a FERG.LON share, representing -3.2630% change from the previous close of 156.30 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 FERG.LON stock opened at 154.00 GBP, reached a high of 156.00 GBP, and a low of 151.20 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 151.20 GBP, while the closing price is 151.20 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8887536, indicating the level of market activity.



FERGUSON PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 156.00 GBP and a low of 151.20 GBP.

What is the live share price of FERGUSON PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FERGUSON PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FERGUSON PLC is currently worth 151.20 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.