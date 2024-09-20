ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD stock information

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ENET.LON.

What is the current performance of ENET.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00315 GBP. The market has seen -0.00005 GBP change in the price of a ENET.LON share, representing -1.5625% change from the previous close of 0.0032 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 ENET.LON stock opened at 0.0032 GBP, reached a high of 0.0033 GBP, and a low of 0.00313 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00315 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00315 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 17230256, indicating the level of market activity.



ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0033 GBP and a low of 0.00313 GBP.

What is the live share price of ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD is currently worth 0.00315 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.