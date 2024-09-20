ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD stock information

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ECO.LON.

What is the current performance of ECO.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.1125 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a ECO.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.1125 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 ECO.LON stock opened at 0.1125 GBP, reached a high of 0.115 GBP, and a low of 0.112222 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.1125 GBP, while the closing price is 0.1125 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 113392, indicating the level of market activity.



ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.115 GBP and a low of 0.112222 GBP.

What is the live share price of ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD is currently worth 0.1125 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

