CAMBODGE NOM. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CBDG.PAR.

What is the current performance of CBDG.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 6,800 EUR. The market has seen -200 EUR change in the price of a CBDG.PAR share, representing -2.8571% change from the previous close of 7,000 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 CBDG.PAR stock opened at 7,000 EUR, reached a high of 7,000 EUR, and a low of 6,800 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 6,800 EUR, while the closing price is 6,800 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



CAMBODGE NOM. during the last trading day has seen a high of 7,000 EUR and a low of 6,800 EUR.

Owning a piece of CAMBODGE NOM. is currently worth 6,800 EUR.



