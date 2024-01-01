List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
  • I
  • J
  • K
  • L
  • M
  • N
  • O
  • P
  • Q
  • R
  • S
  • T
  • U
  • V
  • W
  • X
  • Y
  • Z
    • s
    SRCE

    1st Source Corp

    SCWO

    374Water Inc

    SXTP

    60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc

    SXTPW

    60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc - Warrants (16/05/2028)

    SVNAU

    7 Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War)

    SLRN

    Acelyrin Inc

    SER

    AgeX Therapeutics Inc

    SFRT

    Appreciate Holdings Inc - Class A

    SFRTW

    Appreciate Holdings Inc - Warrants (29/11/2027)

    SPRY

    ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc

    SWET

    Athlon Acquisition Corp - Class A

    SWETU

    Athlon Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    SWETW

    Athlon Acquisition Corp - Warrants (12/01/2026)

    SAN

    Banco Santander S.A.

    SPYU

    Bank of Montreal

    SKIN

    Beauty Health Company (The) - Class A

    SLBEN.LIS

    BENFICA

    SQ

    Block Inc - Class A

    SAM

    Boston Beer Co. Inc - Class A

    SAVA

    Cassava Sciences Inc

    SCHW

    Charles Schwab Corp

    SCHW-P-D

    Charles Schwab Corp

    SCHW-P-J

    Charles Schwab Corp

    SDV.LON

    CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

    SXTC

    China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc

    SWSS

    Clean Energy Special Situations Corp

    SWSSU

    Clean Energy Special Situations Corp - Units (1 Ord & 1/2 War)

    SWSSW

    Clean Energy Special Situations Corp - Warrants (01/12/2027)

    SBS

    Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo.

    SID

    Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

    SCOR

    Comscore Inc

    STZ

    Constellation Brands Inc - Class A

    STZ-B

    Constellation Brands Inc - Class B

    SSP

    E.W. Scripps Co. - Class A

    SATS

    EchoStar Corp - Class A

    SOLO

    Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp

    SOLOW

    Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp - Warrants (03/08/2023)

    SOL

    Emeren Group Ltd

    SACI.PAR

    FIDUCIAL OFF.SOL.

    SIS.FRK

    First Sensor AG

    SIS.DEX

    First Sensor AG

    SOC

    Flame Acquisition Corp

    SOCWS

    Flame Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)

    SPEL.PAR

    FONCIERE VOLTA

    SIGHT.PAR

    GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS

    SELF

    Global Self Storage Inc

    SFPI.PAR

    GROUPE SFPI

    SIM

    Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

    SUPV

    Grupo Supervielle S.A.

    SPEC.LON

    INSPECS GROUP PLC

    SJM

    J.M. Smucker Company

    SDF.FRK

    K+S Aktiengesellschaft

