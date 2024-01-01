List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
  • I
  • J
  • K
  • L
  • M
  • N
  • O
  • P
  • Q
  • R
  • S
  • T
  • U
  • V
  • W
  • X
  • Y
  • Z
    • o
    OKLO

    AltC Acquisition Corp - Class A

    OZK

    Bank OZK

    OZKAP

    Bank OZK

    OZ

    Belpointe REIT Inc

    OBDC

    Blue Owl Capital Corp

    OBDE

    Blue Owl Capital Corp III

    OWL

    Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A

    OWL-WS

    Blue Owl Capital Inc Redeemable Warrants

    OXUSU

    Borealis Foods Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1 War)

    ODET.PAR

    COMPAGNIE ODET

    OPTI.BRU

    CRESCENT

    OCTO

    Eightco Holdings Inc

    OGCP

    Empire State Realty OP LP

    ORIA.PAR

    FIDUCIAL REAL EST.

    OMAB

    Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V.

    OR.PAR

    L'OREAL

    OPTX

    NETOPTIX CORP

    OI

    O-I Glass Inc

    ORLY

    O`Reilly Automotive Inc

    OVLY

    Oak Valley Bancorp

    OAKUR

    Oak Woods Acquisition Corp

    OAKU

    Oak Woods Acquisition Corp - Class A

    OAKUU

    Oak Woods Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1 War 1 Right )

    OAKUW

    Oak Woods Acquisition Corp - Warrants (23/03/2028)

    OCI.LON

    OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

    OAK-P-A

    Oaktree Capital Group LLC

    OAK-P-B

    Oaktree Capital Group LLC

    OCSL

    Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

    OTLY

    Oatly Group AB

    OBLG

    Oblong Inc

    OBE

    Obsidian Energy Ltd

    OCAX

    OCA Acquisition Corp - Class A

    OCAXU

    OCA Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    OCAXW

    OCA Acquisition Corp - Warrants (14/01/2026)

    OCDO.LON

    OCADO GROUP PLC

    OXY

    Occidental Petroleum Corp

    OXY-WS

    Occidental Petroleum Corp - Warrants (03/08/2027)

    OCEA

    Ocean Biomedical Inc

    OCEAW

    Ocean Biomedical Inc - Warrants (14/02/2028)

    OHT.LON

    OCEAN HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

    OPTT

    Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S

    OII

    Oceaneering International Inc

    OCFC

    OceanFirst Financial Corp

    OCFCP

    OceanFirst Financial Corp

    OP

    OceanPal Inc

    OTECU

    OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1 War)

    OTECW

    OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp - Warrants (12/05/2026)

    OCI.AMS

    OCI

    OSEC.LON

    OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

    OOA.LON

    OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

    OAP3.LON

    OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

    OFG.LON

    OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

    How to save money when selling or buying international stocks

    • 1

      Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms

      When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

    • 2

      Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right

      When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.

    • 3

      Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals

      Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.

    Ketahui lebih lanjut tentang Wise

    Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account

    With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

    Open an accountHantar wang dengan Wise

    Receiving money from abroad is easy with Wise

    We make it simple to receive money from overseas.

    Receive money with Wise