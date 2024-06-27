BASF SE stock information

BASF SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BAS.DEX.

What is the current performance of BAS.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 45.35 EUR. The market has seen 0.14 EUR change in the price of a BAS.DEX share, representing 0.3097% change from the previous close of 45.21 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 BAS.DEX stock opened at 45.29 EUR, reached a high of 45.85 EUR, and a low of 45.23 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 45.35 EUR, while the closing price is 45.35 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1341204, indicating the level of market activity.



BASF SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 45.85 EUR and a low of 45.23 EUR.

What is the live share price of BASF SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BASF SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BASF SE is currently worth 45.35 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

