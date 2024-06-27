ASTRAZENECA PLC stock information

ASTRAZENECA PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AZN.LON.

What is the current performance of AZN.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 123.28 GBP. The market has seen -2.28 GBP change in the price of a AZN.LON share, representing -1.8159% change from the previous close of 125.56 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 AZN.LON stock opened at 125.12 GBP, reached a high of 125.54 GBP, and a low of 123.28 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 123.28 GBP, while the closing price is 123.28 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 965567, indicating the level of market activity.



ASTRAZENECA PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 125.54 GBP and a low of 123.28 GBP.

What is the live share price of ASTRAZENECA PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ASTRAZENECA PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ASTRAZENECA PLC is currently worth 123.28 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.