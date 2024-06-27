ALTAREA stock information

ALTAREA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALTA.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALTA.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 82.80 EUR. The market has seen -0.90 EUR change in the price of a ALTA.PAR share, representing -1.0753% change from the previous close of 83.70 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALTA.PAR stock opened at 83.70 EUR, reached a high of 83.70 EUR, and a low of 82.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 82.80 EUR, while the closing price is 82.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2737, indicating the level of market activity.



ALTAREA during the last trading day has seen a high of 83.70 EUR and a low of 82.50 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of ALTAREA? The dividend amount for ALTAREA is 6.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

Owning a piece of ALTAREA is currently worth 82.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

