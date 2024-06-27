Adva Optical Networking SE stock information

Adva Optical Networking SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ADV.DEX.

What is the current performance of ADV.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 19.80 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ADV.DEX share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 19.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ADV.DEX stock opened at 19.80 EUR, reached a high of 19.82 EUR, and a low of 19.76 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 19.80 EUR, while the closing price is 19.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 14367, indicating the level of market activity.



Adva Optical Networking SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 19.82 EUR and a low of 19.76 EUR.

What is the live share price of Adva Optical Networking SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Adva Optical Networking SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Adva Optical Networking SE is currently worth 19.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.