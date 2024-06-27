AlzChem Group AG stock information

AlzChem Group AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ACT.DEX.

What is the current performance of ACT.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 48.60 EUR. The market has seen -1 EUR change in the price of a ACT.DEX share, representing -2.0161% change from the previous close of 49.60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ACT.DEX stock opened at 49.60 EUR, reached a high of 49.60 EUR, and a low of 48.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 48.60 EUR, while the closing price is 48.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 10441, indicating the level of market activity.



AlzChem Group AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 49.60 EUR and a low of 48.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of AlzChem Group AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of AlzChem Group AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of AlzChem Group AG is currently worth 48.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

