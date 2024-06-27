ACKERMANS V.HAAREN stock information

ACKERMANS V.HAAREN is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ACKB.BRU.

What is the current performance of ACKB.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 162.60 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ACKB.BRU share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 162.60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ACKB.BRU stock opened at 162.60 EUR, reached a high of 163.40 EUR, and a low of 161.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 162.60 EUR, while the closing price is 162.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 19808, indicating the level of market activity.



ACKERMANS V.HAAREN during the last trading day has seen a high of 163.40 EUR and a low of 161.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of ACKERMANS V.HAAREN? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ACKERMANS V.HAAREN, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ACKERMANS V.HAAREN is currently worth 162.60 EUR.



