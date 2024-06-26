Amadeus FiRe AG stock information

Amadeus FiRe AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AAD.FRK.

What is the current performance of AAD.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 107.40 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a AAD.FRK share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 107.40 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 AAD.FRK stock opened at 107.40 EUR, reached a high of 107.40 EUR, and a low of 107.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 107.40 EUR, while the closing price is 107.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2, indicating the level of market activity.



Amadeus FiRe AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 107.40 EUR and a low of 107.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of Amadeus FiRe AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Amadeus FiRe AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Amadeus FiRe AG is currently worth 107.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.