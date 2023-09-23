Send money to M-PAiSA

What is M-PAiSA money transfer?
Making a M-PAiSA money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s mobile number - and for the recipient of the payment, too.
To send your M-PAiSA money transfer with Wise you’ll just need your recipient's 10 digit phone number and their name. Payments of up to 10,000 FJD can be made to private individuals with an active M-PAiSA e-Wallet. Transfers to businesses aren’t available.
M-PAiSA wallets can hold a maximum of 10,000 FJD at a time. If your M-PAiSA money transfer is unsuccessful because the recipient’s wallet is at its limit already, you’ll get a message from Wise giving you the option to cancel your payment, or have the recipient reduce the balance of their M-PAiSA wallet so the money can be deposited.
