VETOQUINOL stock information

VETOQUINOL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VETO.PAR.

What is the current performance of VETO.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 95.20 EUR. The market has seen -1 EUR change in the price of a VETO.PAR share, representing -1.0395% change from the previous close of 96.20 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 VETO.PAR stock opened at 96.20 EUR, reached a high of 97 EUR, and a low of 95.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 95.20 EUR, while the closing price is 95.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 801, indicating the level of market activity.



VETOQUINOL during the last trading day has seen a high of 97 EUR and a low of 95.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of VETOQUINOL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VETOQUINOL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VETOQUINOL is currently worth 95.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.