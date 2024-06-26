ZEAL Network SE stock information

ZEAL Network SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TIMA.DEX.

What is the current performance of TIMA.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 34.70 EUR. The market has seen 0.20 EUR change in the price of a TIMA.DEX share, representing 0.5797% change from the previous close of 34.50 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 TIMA.DEX stock opened at 34.50 EUR, reached a high of 34.70 EUR, and a low of 34.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 34.70 EUR, while the closing price is 34.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 281, indicating the level of market activity.



ZEAL Network SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 34.70 EUR and a low of 34.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of ZEAL Network SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ZEAL Network SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ZEAL Network SE is currently worth 34.70 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

