List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
  • I
  • J
  • K
  • L
  • M
  • N
  • O
  • P
  • Q
  • R
  • S
  • T
  • U
  • V
  • W
  • X
  • Y
  • Z
    • u
    UUU.FRK

    3U Holding AG

    UUU.DEX

    3U Holding AG

    UAVS

    AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

    USAS

    Americas Gold and Silver Corp

    USA.LON

    BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TRUST PLC

    UAN

    CVR Partners LP

    UUUU

    Energy Fuels Inc

    ULCC

    Frontier Group Holdings Inc

    UKW.LON

    GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

    UTRS

    Minerva Surgical Inc

    USCT

    Roth CH Acquisition Co - Class A

    USCTU

    Roth CH Acquisition Co - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    USCTW

    Roth CH Acquisition Co - Warrants (20/10/2026)

    UCAR

    U Power Ltd

    UHAL

    U-Haul Holding Company

    UHAL-B

    U-Haul Holding Company - Series N

    USB

    U.S. Bancorp.

    USB-P-A

    U.S. Bancorp.

    USB-P-P

    U.S. Bancorp.

    USB-P-Q

    U.S. Bancorp.

    USB-P-R

    U.S. Bancorp.

    USB-P-S

    U.S. Bancorp.

    USEG

    U.S. Energy Corp

    USAU

    U.S. Gold Corp

    USGO

    U.S. GoldMining Inc

    USGOW

    U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrants (11/04/2028)

    USPH

    U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

    USX

    U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc - Class A

    UBER

    Uber Technologies Inc

    UI

    Ubiquiti Inc

    UBI.PAR

    UBISOFT ENTERTAIN

    UBS

    UBS Group AG

    UCB.BRU

    UCB

    UCL

    Ucloudlink Group Inc

    UK

    Ucommune International Ltd - Class A

    UKOMW

    Ucommune International Ltd - Warrants (17/11/2025)

    UDMY

    Udemy Inc

    UDR

    UDR Inc

    UFPI

    UFP Industries Inc

    UFPT

    UFP Technologies Inc

    UGI

    UGI Corp

    UGIC

    UGI Corp

    UTLG.LON

    UIL FINANCE LIMITED

    UKOG.LON

    UK OIL & GAS PLC

    ULTA

    Ulta Beauty Inc

    UCTT

    Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc

    ULBI

    Ultralife Corp

    UGP

    Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

    UMBF

    UMB Financial Corp

    UMG.AMS

    UMG

    UMH

    UMH Properties Inc

    UMH-P-D

    UMH Properties Inc

