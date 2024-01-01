List of stocks

    III.LON

    3I GROUP PLC

    IONM

    Assure Holdings Corp

    IGR-R

    CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Rights expiring April 6 2023 Rights

    IGR-R-W

    CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Rights expiring April 6 2023 Rights when issued

    IPSC

    Century Therapeutics Inc

    IMOS

    Chipmos Technologies Inc

    IIVI

    Coherent Corp

    IRON

    Disc Medicine Inc

    IFED

    ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN

    INBK

    First Internet Bancorp

    INBKZ

    First Internet Bancorp

    INEA.PAR

    FONCIERE INEA

    IT

    Gartner Inc

    IMAB

    I-Mab

    I3E.LON

    I3 ENERGY PLC

    IIIV

    i3 Verticals Inc - Class A

    IAUX

    i80 Gold Corp

    IAC

    IAC Inc - New

    IAG

    Iamgold Corp

    IBAB.BRU

    IBA

    IBS.LIS

    IBERSOL,SGPS

    IBEX

    IBEX Ltd

    IBIO

    iBio Inc

    IBST.LON

    IBSTOCK PLC

    ICAD

    Icad Inc

    ICAD.PAR

    ICADE

    IEP

    Icahn Enterprises L P

    ICCH

    ICC Holdings Inc

    ICCM

    Icecure Medical Ltd

    ICFI

    ICF International Inc

    ICGT.LON

    ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

    ICHR

    Ichor Holdings Ltd

    IBN

    ICICI Bank Ltd

    ICL

    ICL Group Ltd

    ICLK

    iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd

    ICLR

    Icon Plc

    ICON.LON

    ICONIC LABS PLC

    ICNC-U

    Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp Units

    ICCT

    iCoreConnect Inc

    ICUI

    ICU Medical Inc

    IZM

    Iczoom Group Inc - Class A

    IDL.PAR

    ID LOGISTICS GROUP

    IDA

    Idacorp Inc

    IDR

    Idaho Strategic Resources Inc

    IPWR

    Ideal Power Inc

    IDEX

    Ideanomics Inc

    IDYA

    Ideaya Biosciences Inc

    INVE

    Identiv Inc

    IEX

    Idex Corporation

    IDXX

    Idexx Laboratories Inc

    IDIP.PAR

    IDI

    IDOX.LON

    IDOX PLC

