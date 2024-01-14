10 터키 리라 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐

실제 환율로 TRY → UAH 변환

10 try
12.48 uah

1.00000 TRY = 1.24811 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 우크라이나 흐리우냐 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UAH을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → UAH 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 우크라이나 흐리우냐
1 TRY1.24811 UAH
5 TRY6.24055 UAH
10 TRY12.48110 UAH
20 TRY24.96220 UAH
50 TRY62.40550 UAH
100 TRY124.81100 UAH
250 TRY312.02750 UAH
500 TRY624.05500 UAH
1000 TRY1248.11000 UAH
2000 TRY2496.22000 UAH
5000 TRY6240.55000 UAH
10000 TRY12481.10000 UAH
환율 우크라이나 흐리우냐 / 터키 리라
1 UAH0.80121 TRY
5 UAH4.00607 TRY
10 UAH8.01214 TRY
20 UAH16.02428 TRY
50 UAH40.06070 TRY
100 UAH80.12140 TRY
250 UAH200.30350 TRY
500 UAH400.60700 TRY
1000 UAH801.21400 TRY
2000 UAH1602.42800 TRY
5000 UAH4006.07000 TRY
10000 UAH8012.14000 TRY