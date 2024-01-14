500 터키 리라 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 TRY → SGD 변환

500 try
22.13 sgd

1.00000 TRY = 0.04426 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 터키 리라 / 싱가포르 달러
1 TRY0.04426 SGD
5 TRY0.22132 SGD
10 TRY0.44264 SGD
20 TRY0.88527 SGD
50 TRY2.21319 SGD
100 TRY4.42637 SGD
250 TRY11.06593 SGD
500 TRY22.13185 SGD
1000 TRY44.26370 SGD
2000 TRY88.52740 SGD
5000 TRY221.31850 SGD
10000 TRY442.63700 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 터키 리라
1 SGD22.59190 TRY
5 SGD112.95950 TRY
10 SGD225.91900 TRY
20 SGD451.83800 TRY
50 SGD1129.59500 TRY
100 SGD2259.19000 TRY
250 SGD5647.97500 TRY
500 SGD11295.95000 TRY
1000 SGD22591.90000 TRY
2000 SGD45183.80000 TRY
5000 SGD112959.50000 TRY
10000 SGD225919.00000 TRY