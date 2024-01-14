5000 터키 리라 → 스웨덴 크로나

실제 환율로 TRY → SEK 변환

5,000 try
1,708.38 sek

1.00000 TRY = 0.34168 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 스웨덴 크로나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SEK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → SEK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 TRY0.34168 SEK
5 TRY1.70837 SEK
10 TRY3.41675 SEK
20 TRY6.83350 SEK
50 TRY17.08375 SEK
100 TRY34.16750 SEK
250 TRY85.41875 SEK
500 TRY170.83750 SEK
1000 TRY341.67500 SEK
2000 TRY683.35000 SEK
5000 TRY1708.37500 SEK
10000 TRY3416.75000 SEK
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 터키 리라
1 SEK2.92676 TRY
5 SEK14.63380 TRY
10 SEK29.26760 TRY
20 SEK58.53520 TRY
50 SEK146.33800 TRY
100 SEK292.67600 TRY
250 SEK731.69000 TRY
500 SEK1463.38000 TRY
1000 SEK2926.76000 TRY
2000 SEK5853.52000 TRY
5000 SEK14633.80000 TRY
10000 SEK29267.60000 TRY