1 터키 리라 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 TRY → LKR 변환

1 try
10.70 lkr

1.00000 TRY = 10.70200 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 비교

환율 터키 리라 / 스리랑카 루피
1 TRY10.70200 LKR
5 TRY53.51000 LKR
10 TRY107.02000 LKR
20 TRY214.04000 LKR
50 TRY535.10000 LKR
100 TRY1070.20000 LKR
250 TRY2675.50000 LKR
500 TRY5351.00000 LKR
1000 TRY10702.00000 LKR
2000 TRY21404.00000 LKR
5000 TRY53510.00000 LKR
10000 TRY107020.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 터키 리라
1 LKR0.09344 TRY
5 LKR0.46720 TRY
10 LKR0.93441 TRY
20 LKR1.86882 TRY
50 LKR4.67204 TRY
100 LKR9.34408 TRY
250 LKR23.36020 TRY
500 LKR46.72040 TRY
1000 LKR93.44080 TRY
2000 LKR186.88160 TRY
5000 LKR467.20400 TRY
10000 LKR934.40800 TRY