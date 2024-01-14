500 터키 리라 → 조지아 라리

실제 환율로 TRY → GEL 변환

500 try
44.25 gel

1.00000 TRY = 0.08851 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 조지아 라리
1 TRY0.08851 GEL
5 TRY0.44253 GEL
10 TRY0.88506 GEL
20 TRY1.77012 GEL
50 TRY4.42529 GEL
100 TRY8.85058 GEL
250 TRY22.12645 GEL
500 TRY44.25290 GEL
1000 TRY88.50580 GEL
2000 TRY177.01160 GEL
5000 TRY442.52900 GEL
10000 TRY885.05800 GEL
환율 조지아 라리 / 터키 리라
1 GEL11.29870 TRY
5 GEL56.49350 TRY
10 GEL112.98700 TRY
20 GEL225.97400 TRY
50 GEL564.93500 TRY
100 GEL1129.87000 TRY
250 GEL2824.67500 TRY
500 GEL5649.35000 TRY
1000 GEL11298.70000 TRY
2000 GEL22597.40000 TRY
5000 GEL56493.50000 TRY
10000 GEL112987.00000 TRY