2000 터키 리라 → 코스타리카 콜론

실제 환율로 TRY → CRC 변환

2000 try
34624.60 crc

1.00000 TRY = 17.31230 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 코스타리카 콜론 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CRC을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → CRC 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 코스타리카 콜론
1 TRY17.31230 CRC
5 TRY86.56150 CRC
10 TRY173.12300 CRC
20 TRY346.24600 CRC
50 TRY865.61500 CRC
100 TRY1731.23000 CRC
250 TRY4328.07500 CRC
500 TRY8656.15000 CRC
1000 TRY17312.30000 CRC
2000 TRY34624.60000 CRC
5000 TRY86561.50000 CRC
10000 TRY173123.00000 CRC
환율 코스타리카 콜론 / 터키 리라
1 CRC0.05776 TRY
5 CRC0.28881 TRY
10 CRC0.57763 TRY
20 CRC1.15525 TRY
50 CRC2.88813 TRY
100 CRC5.77625 TRY
250 CRC14.44063 TRY
500 CRC28.88125 TRY
1000 CRC57.76250 TRY
2000 CRC115.52500 TRY
5000 CRC288.81250 TRY
10000 CRC577.62500 TRY